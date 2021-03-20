JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, February 8th. Peel Hunt downgraded Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.