Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £109.66 ($143.26).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £129.78 ($169.56) to £119.44 ($156.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

JET stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6,864 ($89.68). 288,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 5,790 ($75.65) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,431.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,190.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

