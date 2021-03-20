Justin L. Brown Sells 365 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) SVP Justin L. Brown sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $24,465.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SWX opened at $67.80 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,613,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,735 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

