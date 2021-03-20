Kathleen Scarlett Sells 1,078 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BBY opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

