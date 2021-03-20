KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $671.68

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 671.68 ($8.78) and traded as high as GBX 850.22 ($11.11). KAZ Minerals shares last traded at GBX 838.40 ($10.95), with a volume of 3,971,918 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 630.71 ($8.24).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 813.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 671.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22. The company has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50.

About KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.