KE (NYSE:BEKE) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

BEKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.53.

Shares of BEKE opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. KE has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in KE in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of KE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

