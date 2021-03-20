Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,039 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 89,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,158,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $78,754.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,037.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,304 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

