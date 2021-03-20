Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,898 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in AVROBIO by 14.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in AVROBIO by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after purchasing an additional 647,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 139.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 401,927 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVRO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. AVROBIO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

