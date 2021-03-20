Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNSB. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $157.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.48.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.39. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

