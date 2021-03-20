Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,926 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $109.91 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $112.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

