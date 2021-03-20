Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,695 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,695 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Oppenheimer worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 104,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 34,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPY stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $44.38.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.91 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

