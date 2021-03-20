Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,370 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 530.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.22.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

