Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) a €28.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEG. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.26 ($29.72).

TEG stock opened at €25.06 ($29.48) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien AG has a 12-month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 12-month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of €24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.15.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

