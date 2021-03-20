Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 19,726.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 74,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.32 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.