KIMCHI.finance Achieves Market Cap of $590,256.15 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One KIMCHI.finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $590,256.15 and approximately $89,842.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.82 or 0.00458158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00066805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00144520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.55 or 0.00654897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00075627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Token Profile

KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 1,268,690,250 tokens. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance.

