Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 636,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,865 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kimco Realty by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 998,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 65,342 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,420,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,350,000 after purchasing an additional 694,767 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 980,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.39.

KIM stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.81.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.