Kings Point Capital Management Purchases Shares of 200 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of STERIS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

STE opened at $187.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.21 and a 200 day moving average of $183.04.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

