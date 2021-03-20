Kings Point Capital Management Sells 400 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,991,000 after buying an additional 985,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,871,000 after buying an additional 362,165 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 232,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 197,790 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Iron Mountain by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,035,000 after buying an additional 185,994 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 490,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 166,774 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,586 shares of company stock worth $2,622,107. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

