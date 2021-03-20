Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Receives C$74.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a C$57.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$56.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$43.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.67 billion and a PE ratio of 15.01. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$34.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

