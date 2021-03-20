Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Cut to C$56.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an underweight rating and a C$57.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.75.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$43.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$34.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.50.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

