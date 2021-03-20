Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 304,141 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $14,051,314.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80.

FOCS stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.