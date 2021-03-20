KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.43%.

Shares of KLDiscovery stock remained flat at $$8.05 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. KLDiscovery has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services.

