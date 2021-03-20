Klever 1-Day Volume Tops $12.36 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Klever token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $538.05 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klever has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.52 or 0.00456093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00065882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00139510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00060395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.88 or 0.00678384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00074344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Klever Token Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,994,658,727 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io.

Klever Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

