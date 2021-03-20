Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Reaches $3.39 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.39 billion and approximately $241.30 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $400.20 or 0.00681612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00455271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00066398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00141902 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00060217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00074745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

