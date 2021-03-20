Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Down 13.9%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s share price traded down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.14 and last traded at $49.42. 683,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 238,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.58.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $620,051.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,276.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,787 shares of company stock worth $15,898,710.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

