Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 141.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $240.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.37. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $100.33 and a 52 week high of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

