Lance Torgerson Sells 12,098 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $213,287.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $215,478.03.

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $648,320.48.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $209,876.18.

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $212,061.06.

On Friday, March 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,566.20.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $177,040.46.

On Monday, March 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 8,973 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $155,861.01.

On Thursday, February 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $450,584.94.

On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $138,886.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $135,159.60.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Civeo by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Civeo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Several research firms have commented on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

