Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 25,829 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 722.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,731,550. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

