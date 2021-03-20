Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,627 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,627 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

