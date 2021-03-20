Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $521,000 in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 192.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,367,435.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 809,544 shares of company stock worth $23,639,459 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $25.70 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

