Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 916,204 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,307,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 670,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 348,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,824,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of ELF stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 145.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 17,100 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $393,471.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,180.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $5,032,515.00. Insiders have sold 542,152 shares of company stock worth $13,588,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.