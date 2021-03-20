Laurion Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,700 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lubert Adler Management Company LP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,903,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,627,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,942,000 after buying an additional 2,127,566 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,239,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after buying an additional 248,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after buying an additional 258,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

ACI opened at $18.52 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

