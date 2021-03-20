Laurion Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,171 shares of company stock worth $33,077,263. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $344.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.41, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.70 and a 200-day moving average of $372.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.57 and a 52 week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

