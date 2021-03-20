Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,957 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.85.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,787,685. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

