Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,119 PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PETQ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PetIQ by 549.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PetIQ by 314.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 125.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PetIQ by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $423,290.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,586,735 shares of company stock valued at $55,895,506. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

