Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Premier by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.31 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

PINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

