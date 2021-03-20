Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Premier by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.31 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.