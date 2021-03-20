Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 249.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO stock opened at $179.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.58. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.