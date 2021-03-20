Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,205 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQC opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

