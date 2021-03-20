Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 7,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,133,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.72. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.