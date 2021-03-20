Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.