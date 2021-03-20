Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,318 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,447,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,624 shares of company stock valued at $12,718,128 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNA opened at $225.40 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $229.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.89 and a 200-day moving average of $173.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

