Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.