Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNVGY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

