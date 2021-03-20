Leo Quinn Buys 51 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn purchased 51 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £150.45 ($196.56).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 18th, Leo Quinn acquired 53 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($195.27).

Shares of BBY opened at GBX 298 ($3.89) on Friday. Balfour Beatty plc has a twelve month low of GBX 189.70 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 277.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

