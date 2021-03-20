LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar Sells 27,011 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $3,743,184.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,049,773.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Thomas Lipar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of LGI Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $1,352,800.00.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $141.56 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $145.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average of $113.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

