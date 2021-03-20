LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) VP Sells $434,448.30 in Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $434,448.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,486.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $141.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.87. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $145.92.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 85.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. UBS Group began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

