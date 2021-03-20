Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

LI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Li Auto from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.23.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $103,689,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $95,899,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $129,735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $44,485,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $53,461,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

