Linear (LINA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $133.68 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Linear has traded up 87.8% against the US dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $511.32 million and approximately $133.68 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00051321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.20 or 0.00652370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024484 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00034293 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,594,184 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

