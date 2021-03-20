Liquidity Network (LQD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33,464.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $992,551.92 and $33,464.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.32 or 0.00455108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00141233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00059745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.00688289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00074405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.